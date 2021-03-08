Henry Cejudo Announces Unretirement: “Triple C Is Coming Back!”

Former UFC double-champion Henry Cejudo appears to have just casually announced his unretirement to the world of MMA.

Before Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in the Octagon after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, there was another in-cage retirement of a defending world champion last year. At UFC 249, Cejudo called it a career during his Octagon interview after besting Dominick Cruz in the co-main event. It has been nearly a year since Cejudo’s UFC retirement, but he has kept his name in the headlines with callouts of Alexander Volkanovski and the occasional trolling of some of his peers. But in an appearance on SportsNation on Monday, Cejudo apparently confirmed that he is ending his retirement.

First, Cejudo commented on the controversy between new bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. And in so doing, he slid in his plans for the future, which includes both Sterling and Yan.

“I would personally like to line both Petr Yan and Aljamain Curling Sterling Silver at the same time. I’d like to beat up both of them,” Cejudo told SportsNation.

These remarks could be chalked up to Cejudo stirring the pot as he has become known to do and keeping his name on the minds of his peers and of the MMA community. But in his final words of the interview, Cejudo seemed to confirm his return to active competition.

“You guys stay tuned, man. Triple C’s coming back!” Cejudo declared. “What’s up?!”

Henry Cejudo To Face Aljamain Sterling Upon Return?

Henry Cejudo may have himself a willing championship opponent if his UFC return becomes official. On Sunday, Aljamain Sterling posted a video of himself staring down Cejudo with the new champion suggesting to UFC President Dana White that he defends against Cejudo first instead of a rematch against Petr Yan.

All that talking stops when face to face! We can do this fight next instead! .@danawhite https://t.co/ogISOnx5OD — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2021

If Cejudo is indeed back to UFC and accepting fight offers, this would throw a mighty wrench into a bantamweight horizon that is finally becoming clear in terms of pecking order and matchmaking. We’ve got a rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan that is inevitable, followed up with a likely (though unconfirmed) #1-contender fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen.

It will be interesting to see where Cejudo would fit into all this if he’s truly back. If Cejudo and new champion Aljamain Sterling are to be taken seriously, it may just be straight to a title shot.

Do you think Henry Cejudo is really back with UFC as a fully active fighter?