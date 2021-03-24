Islam Makhachev Believes Michael Chandler Is Undeserving Of Title Shot

The retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov sent shockwaves through the lightweight division, and after the UFC announced the vacant title fight, Islam Makhachev thought Michael Chandler was undeserving of the title shot.

Islam Makhachev understands why Charles Oliveira was one part of the vacant lightweight title fight. The third-degree black belt has put the work in and amassed an impressive 8-fight win streak in a talent-deep weight class. Unbeaten since 2018, Oliveira put his record on the line in the UFC over-and-over, similar to Tony Ferguson who he beat last Dec. While the No.11 ranked Islam Makhachev believes Oliveira has earned his shot, he doesn’t think Chandler has.

“Honestly, I think Oliveira deserves it. He’s got a good win streak, but I don’t agree with Chandler being in there. Islam Makhachev said to RT Sport. He had one UFC fight and he hasn’t been tested. That first fight ended quickly. I think Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier could’ve fought for the title. But the UFC always has their own plans,”

Overall, it seems Makahachev is concerned about the sanctity of the belt, given that one of his best friends let it go, surely he has an emotional attachment to it already. Makhachev is well on his way to the top of the lightweight shark tank. However, in order to regain the belt that was once held by one of his closest friends, Makhachev will need to keep busy and take more fights.

After his big win over Drew Dober, who would you like to see Islam Makhachev in the cage with next? Let us know in the comment section below!