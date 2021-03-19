Israel Adesanya After UFC 259 Loss to Blachowicz: “I’m Still The Greatest”

Israel Adesanya is shrugging off labels of being “humble” after losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 and is here to remind the public that he’s just as brazenly self-confident as he’s always been.

Following his loss in the main event of UFC 259, many people praised the way Israel Adesanya handled his first defeat. A loss is never easy, but when it is your first time suffering defeat in a sport, the disappointment could understandably be devastating. Perhaps the best example of this that the public is privy to is that of Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey. Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rousey’s objective in the sport wasn’t just to be a dominant champion and go down as one of the greats. It was her literal goal to retire undefeated or bust. When that didn’t happen, she shelled up and avoided media appearances. The effects of her loss could even be described as traumatizing, with Rousey even admitting to contemplating suicide after her first career loss. And after she lost for a second time, she has not competed since.

To be fair, every person is entitled to handle a loss in any way they see fit. But generally, the public and media seem to admire when a fighter faces the music after defeat with no excuses and a brave face. Adesanya fit that bill in the eyes of many after his UFC 259 loss, with Adesanya giving credit to Blachowicz as a better man and having no regrets about his dare to be great.

Israel Adesanya Reminds The World That He’s Still King

Despite the praise he has received after UFC 259, the middleweight champion does not want anyone to misunderstand any of his post-fight comments as that of a humbled man. On the contrary, his confidence remains as high as it’s ever been.

“I wasn’t trying to be humble. I’m just fuckin’ speaking my truth. Fuck humble. I’m not being humble,” Adesanya assured in a recent ESPN interview. “This is just what it is and how I feel. This is truly how I feel. The whole post-fight press conference is truly how I feel.

Israel Adesanya Officially Suffering Defeat For The First Time In MMA. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Nah, I tell you how it is. And if that’s how you wanna take it, sure, take it. But I never humiliate or lessen myself just because I took a loss. Fuck no. I’m still the king. I’m still the greatest. Give it time. Just give it time.”

Israel Adesanya is looking to move back down to the division he presides over as “king,” the middleweight division in which he remains undefeated and where, even after Blachowicz’s hand was raised at UFC 259, he remains And Still.

What are your thoughts on these remarks from Israel Adesanya?