Israel Adesanya: I’m Not Getting Touched In The Blachowicz Fight

Israel Adesanya does not envision Jan Blachowicz laying a finger on him if all goes according to plan at UFC 259.

There have been some bold predictions in the history of the UFC. “The Notorious” Conor McGregor particularly made an art out of calling one’s shot like The Babe and knocking it out of the park into an orbit of superstardom. It has now become commonplace for fighters to predict both a finish and the round. But you’d be hard pressed to find a prediction as bold as the one Israel Adesanya has just made in the build-up to his UFC 259 main event against Jan Blachowicz.

And it is only apropo that he made this prediction when speaking with McGregor-owned website TheMacLife.

“I’m not getting touched this fight, that’s my plan, not getting touched like I did in the Costa fight,” Adesanya told TheMacLife. “I didn’t get touched in the Costa but like I did in the Costa fight because I didn’t let him touch me in the face at all. Make sure I don’t get hit and watch out for the body kick.”

Adesanya’s statement reads as part plan, part prediction, but there is no mistaking the confidence the words are soaked in that goes beyond just your typical game plan and into the realm of expectations. These expectations may be lofty, but then again, the way Adesanya has been looking as of late, including in his aforementioned TKO victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, he just might be able to pull this off.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz hasn’t looked to shabby himself, though. He has not only touched his last two opponents, but he has crushed them with Polish Power. So Adesanya has his work cut out for him if he is to get his hands on Blachowicz’s gold, let alone avoid being touched while doing so.

