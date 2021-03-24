Jacare Souza Returns At UFC 262 Against Andre Muniz

Jacare Souza will return to the Octagon at UFC 262 against an unranked opponent.

According to Combate, Souza will face Andre Muniz on May 15 at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas. The main event of the card will see Charles Oliveira face Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title.

Jacare Souza (26-9) enters this fight on a three-fight losing streak and could be fighting for his job. Last time out, the Brazilian suffered a vicious first-round knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 256. Before that, he dropped a split decision to Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight before Blachowicz was the champ, and a decision loss to Jack Hermansson.

The Brazilian is the former Strikeforce middleweight champion but UFC gold has eluded him in his career. Souza does hold notable wins over Chris Weidman, Derek Brunson, Gegard Mousasi, and Vitor Belfort among others.

Andre Muniz (20-4), meanwhile, is riding a six-fight winning streak and is 2-0 in the UFC. The Brazilian fought Bruno Assis on the Contender Series in 2018 and won by a decision but did not get a contract. He then returned in 2019 and submitted Taylor Johnson which punched his ticket to the Las Vegas-based promotion. In the UFC, he beat Antonio Arroyo by decision and Bartosz Fabinski by submission.

This is a very intriguing matchup as it is a big step down in competition for Souza but a needed one due to his losing streak. If he loses, it is likely his time in the UFC will be over, and for Muniz, if he can get past Souza, he will likely enter the middleweight ranks or fight a ranked opponent next.