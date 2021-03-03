Jan Blachowicz Vows To Send Israel Adesanya “Back To His Division”

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think we’ll be seeing Israel Adesanya visit the UFC’s 205 area code after he is sent packing this Saturday.

In the UFC 259 main event, Jan Blachowicz will be defending his light heavyweight championship against a man trying to invade the division and plunder its gold. That man is none other than Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya has all but cleaned out the UFC’s middleweight division, so he is now looking to conquer light heavyweight. Unfortunately for Adesanya, he will not be successful if Jan Blachowicz is able to flex his Polish Power to halt the coup. What Adesanya does after being banished from the light heavyweight domain is none of Blachowicz’s concern.

“I will fight against him, but we’ll send him back to his division,” Blachowicz said matter-of-factly in an appearance on UFC Unfiltered.”

As it happens, Adesanya agrees with Blachowicz on some level. He does, in fact, plan on returning to the middleweight division. Where he and Blachowicz differ is that Adesanya believes he will be going back down carrying the extra weight of light heavyweight gold.

UFC 259 takes place this Saturday, March 6, 2021 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. This showdown between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz will serve as the final of three world title bouts. In addition to this champion vs champion encounter, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight championship on the line against Megan Anderson; and in the bantamweight division, Petr Yan will defend against “The Funkmaster” Aljamain Sterling.

Do you believe Jan Blachowicz will send Israel Adesanya back down to middleweight as a defeated man?