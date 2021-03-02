Jiri Prochazka Preparing To Face ‘Every Opponent Precisely’ In LHW Division

Jiri Prochazka is ready to climb up the light heavyweight ranks.

Prochazka, the former RIZIN champion, made good of his UFC debut as he scored a second-round KO over Volkan Oezdemir. It was an impressive knockout, but he said he had a horrible first round and was disappointed in his performance.

Despite a bad first round, he still did get his hand raised and is now set to fight Dominick Reyes. It’s a very intriguing matchup and for Prochazka, and he is viewing Reyes as one of the best light heavyweights alive.

“I think the fight with Jon Jones was incredible from him,” Prochazka said to MMAFighting. “I take him like a champion, like one of the best guys in our division. In my meeting, there’s nothing bad about Dominick.”

Jiri Prochazka Puts Entire LHW Division On Notice

Jiri Prochazka. Credit: UFC.com

If Jiri Prochazka beats Reyes, he would be in line to be in a number-one contender fight or even get a title shot. However, for the Czech fighter, he isn’t worried about any of that and is just focused on fighting and proving to everyone how good he is. If that means fighting everyone in the division, that is what he plans on doing.

“I want to get the title, too, but I want to enjoy every opponent before me,” Prochazka said. “I want to prepare for every opponent precisely.”

Do you think Jiri Prochazka will beat Dominick Reyes?