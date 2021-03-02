Joe Rogan Not Counting Out Conor McGregor In Dustin Poirier Trilogy

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor could make the necessary adjustments to beat Dustin Poirier in the trilogy.

In the rematch at UFC 257, Poirier proved his chin at lightweight was much better as he took some solid shots and kept walking forward. He also had a plan on using calf kicks, which did a ton of damage. Once the Irishman’s leg was done, Poirier started going up top and ended up scoring a second-round TKO win.

“When that leg is available for that low calf kick, that changes everything,” Rogan said on his podcast (via MMAJunkie). “It changes your whole approach. Conor is also a guy who has never been known to switch back and forth. He doesn’t like to have his left leg forward. Once his leg is getting chewed up, it’s not that he has that option that he can fight just as good from orthodox.”

Joe Rogan Not Counting Out McGregor In Rematch

After the event, both Poirier and McGregor called for the trilogy to take place. It’s likely it will take place this summer, but the big question is will the fight be any different? For Joe Rogan, he believes you can never count out McGregor because of the power he has and the fact he did have some moments early on.

“I would never say ‘hands down,’ (Poirier will win again),” Rogan said. “You never know, because Conor did have moments in that fight. He had moments in the first round. Dustin said there was a moment in the first round where he got his bell rung and he was in trouble. Imagine if Conor connects again. That’s how fights are. Weird things happen.”

Who would you pick to win the trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?