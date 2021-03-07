Jon Jones Has A Mouthful To Say Following Adesanya’s UFC 259 Loss

Jon Jones went full troll on Israel Adesanya following Adesanya’s loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

It’s no secret that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have absolutely no love lost for one another. Their back-and-forths on social media have ranged from the juvenile, authentically hilarious, all the way to deeply personal. With so much talk of a superfight between Jones and Adesanya in the future, it’s only natural that Jones would chime in after his nemesis tasted defeat for the first time in his career.

The response was even more inevitable considering the fact the loss took place in the division Jon Jones ruled over for over a decade and in the division the fight was originally envisioned to take place: light heavyweight. Before addressing Adesanya directly, Jones would first direct his ridicule to a specific population of fans.

If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

“If you ever wrote me talking shit about Izzy beating me, slap yourself,” Jones posted.

Jon Jones then mocked some of Adesanya’s post-fight remarks, where Adesanya stated that even though he came up short against Blachowicz, he dared to be great. Jones would then unleash the following celebratory barrage directed at The Last Stylebender:

The greatest striking MMA has ever seen? This shit needs to stop already.. people so quick to jump on a hype train. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Excuse me for enjoying this a little too much, these cartoon fans been talking crazy. https://t.co/xekm04o54t — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Seems like everyone worried about me can’t get past what’s in front of them. Weird — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

This has concluded Jon Jones’s trolling spree as of this writing. Due to the intensity of the Jones/Adesanya’s social media feud, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jones is loading up for a second round of posts at some point tonight or later this week. As for Adesanya, he will have to wait until Jon Jones makes his heavyweight debut before he has the opportunity to respond in like kind should Jones also turn out unsuccessful in his move up.

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones’s relentless trolling of Israel Adesanya following UFC 259?