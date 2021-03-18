Jon Jones Laughs Off Adesanya’s Attempts To ‘Keep The Beef Going’

Jon Jones continues to get a good laugh out of Israel Adesanya in the aftermath of UFC 259.

After Israel Adesanya suffered his first loss at the hands of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, Jon Jones did not hide how much amusement he took from the result. Jones derided the fans who suggested Adesanya could ever defeat him and mercilessly kicked the middleweight champion while he was down.

One of the remarks Jones made during his trolling session was that a fight with Adesanya is no longer worth his time. He has continued to double down on this claim in the days after the event while Adesanya’s team has insisted that the fight could still happen down the line.

Jon Jones Responds To Adesanya Again

Yesterday, Adesanya stated adamantly that the fight is not dead and that his feud with Jones is now “bigger than fighting,” implying that wins and losses along the way and the “sporting” aspect behind the bout are subordinate to two men settling the score. As usual, Jon Jones was not shy about issuing a series of replies to a nemesis via Twitter:

Ariel Helwani asked him one question about me, Izzy went on to give a seven minute response 🧠😂 I love it when opponents realize they can’t hold my jockstrap and default to the “Jon Jones is fake” defense. https://t.co/4p874XRqPC — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

The fact that he is actually trying to keep this beef going is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

Jon Jones is currently awaiting the winner of UFC 260’s main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou if the price is right. Meanwhile, Adesanya is planning on returning to the division two weight classes lower to continue defending his middleweight championship.

Do you think we will ever see a fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya?