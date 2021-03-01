Jorge Masvidal Claims He’s Fighting Kamaru Usman In September

Jorge Masvidal has revealed he will be rematching Kamaru Usman in September.

After Usman beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, he called out Masvidal for a rematch. He was disappointed he never got the finish and wants to prove how much better he is than Masvidal. Although some fans didn’t want to see the rematch, according to Masvidal, the fight will happen in September.

“Right now I’m focused on me fighting for the belt, which is going to be in August/September, actually September, we just got word on this,” Masvidal said to Boxing Social (via MMAFighting). “So you’re like the second person actually to know this right now. That’s just how luck works man. A lot of MMA media sites are going to be mad I dropped to on yours first, boxing of all people. There’s going to call me a traitor. But that’s what I’m worried about.”

With the fight happening in September, the timeline sets them up to also coach TUF. However, the UFC hasn’t confirmed Usman and Masvidal will be the coaches.

Kamaru Usman, as mentioned, is coming off the TKO win over Gilbert Burns. Before that, he had the decision win over Masvidal to defend his belt for the second time after beating Colby Covington.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he lost to Usman in July. Before the loss, he had an incredible 2020 where he knocked out Darren Till, Ben Askren, and TKO’d Nate Diaz to win the BMF title.

Are you excited to see Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2?