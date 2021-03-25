Junior dos Santos Interested In Bellator Fight Against Fedor Emelianenko

With the departure of Junior dos Santos from the UFC, the former heavyweight champion has his eyes set on Bellator MMA and Fedor Emelianenko.

After the release of a couple of UFC legends, Junior dos Santos was unfortunately part of that batch as he had lost four fights in a row. Prior to the release of dos Santos, the Brazilian took a TKO loss to the rising contender Ciryl Gane via standing elbow. After the devastating strike, controversy ensued as some believe the elbow landed illegally to the back of the head of dos Santos. Even though “Cigano” is appealing the loss, the Brazilian bomber is still looking ahead.

Junior dos Santos Eying Bellator And Emelianenko Fight

Leaving the promotion he called home since 2008, the legend spoke in an interview with AG Fight, and the former heavyweight champion was elated about the idea of facing the Russian legend Emelianenko.

“I am a big fan of Fedor and it would be something really cool to be able to face him,” dos Santos said to AG Fight. “I don’t know what his situation is, if he’s still fighting and I know he’s at Bellator. Bader who called us, who would welcome us, would be very interesting. He’s a really tough guy too. A rematch against Alistair Overeem himself, who always finds a way to get away from this issue. It can be at Bellator, wherever it is.”

While Emelianenko has not strapped on the MMA gloves since he stopped Quinton “Rampage” Jackson with a right-cross in 2019, it appears that fans and even Bellator MMA president Scott Coker have expressed interest in keeping “The Last Emperor” for as long as he will continue to fight.

Image Credit: Bellator MMA

In consequence, there is a chance a fight could materialize with Junior dos Santos if the stars align. While a move to Belllator seems most likely at the moment, the former UFC champion has plenty of chips to play with still.

“I’m taking the time to analyze the situation and choose the next step with more certainty,” dos Santos said. “I have proposals, opportunities within boxing too, which is my life’s passion. Of course it needs to be interesting for everyone and I think it would be incredible if it really is something that can be valid. It will be pretty cool. I always had that desire. When I focus only on boxing, I guarantee myself a lot. I really like the noble art.”

With the combat world his oyster, a fight between JDS and Emelianenko would be most ideal as the matchup has been desired by fans for years. However, the legend has always possessed crisp boxing skills and with the countless crossover matches happening between boxers, Youtube stars, and MMA fighters, Junior dos Santos is excited about the future.

