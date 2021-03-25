Justin Gaethje Feels Disrespected By Dana White & The UFC

Justin Gaethje is venting his frustration over not getting booked to fight.

Since Gaethje suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title, he has been looking for a fight. Immediately after the loss, he said he wanted to make a quick turnaround, but that has yet to happen.

Now, after some key lightweight fights have been booked, Gaethje vented his frustration about not getting offered fights.

“Who knows, man,” Gaethje told Full Reptile (via MMAFighting). “I can’t talk about it a lot right now—I’m sure me talking about it [in the past] is the reason I’m here. Who knows? Maybe I pissed someone off. I don’t know. All I know is since I was 12-, 13-years-old, I listened to Dana White do interviews and explain what he wanted in a fighter, and I’m that motherf*cker.”

Gregory Payan, Associated Press

With Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor likely having their trilogy, Gaethje is the only person in the top-five who doesn’t have a fight booked. He will likely have to wait to see how these big fights play out or fight someone ranked below him.

However, for Gaethje, what he won’t be doing is settle for less than he feels he deserves. He says he doesn’t want to fight anywhere else but needs to see what happens and when he will get booked to fight.

“If I get disrespected, it’s gonna be hurtful because I really bought into what [Dana] talks about,” Gaethje said. “So it’ll hurt, because I feel like a company man from day one. I don’t ever want to go anywhere else, I don’t want to fight anywhere else. But my principles are the most important thing to me. We’ll see what happens.”

