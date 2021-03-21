Kevin Holland Eyes Move Down To 170 & Fight Against Belal Muhammad

Kevin Holland is looking at making a big change after his UFC Vegas 22 loss to Derek Brunson.

The five-fight winning streak Holland brought into the cage with him at UFC Vegas 22 evaporated round after round as Derek Brunson was able to implement a suffocating game plan for a grappling-based victory. Perhaps the leading talking point coming away from the fight was Kevin Holland’s talking at every point during the fight. UFC President Dana White even went as far as concluding that Holland experienced a mental breakdown in the cage due to his in-fight behavior. Media members as well as some of the UFC commentators calling the fight criticized Holland’s approach, arguing that “Big Mouth’s” efforts would have been better served trying to improve his position instead of having a productive dialogue with his opponent while being elbowed in the face.

After the event, Kevin Holland did not let on that the way the fight played out was a learning experience of any kind. Instead, he gave credit to his opponent for a plan well executed.

“I mean, he did a really, really good job. Props to Brunson,” Holland said during the UFC Vegas 22 Post-Fight Show on ESPN+. “He went in there, he played it smart, and good job from his part. The ground and pound, him on top of me, wasn’t really that bad. I feel like I did damage on the bottom, but his pressure was really good. He did a really good job.”

Kevin Holland Prefers To Move Down For Next Fight

Coming into UFC Vegas 22, the confident Holland was already making plans for the future, which included possible fights against Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. Those bouts are now out of any consideration (if they weren’t already), but he does still like the idea of dropping down to welterweight for his next fight.

“Honestly, like I always say, it’s whatever the bosses want me to do, and it’s whatever my coaches ultimately decide,” Holland said. “Honestly, I’d like to get with a nutritionist, and I’d like to try ‘70. Those boys are heavy in there at ‘85. It’s nothing that I can’t deal with. It is something when you fight for 25 minutes. You think about that type stuff. So if I could try a ‘70 fight, that’d be awesome.”

The #10-ranked middleweight even has an opponent in mind should he make the move down: UFC Vegas 21 main eventer Belal Muhammad.

“Belal’s coming off an eye poke; I’m coming off a loss. We wanted to fight before, why not do it now?”

Kevin Holland competed at welterweight several times early in his career. At only 28, he could remain in the promotion for several years to come, so you can continue to expect the unexpected from this Texan who continues to blaze his own trail.

