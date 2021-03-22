Kevin Holland Snaps Back At UFC Vegas 22 Criticisms Of Too Much Talk

Derek Brunson dominated Kevin Holland with well-timed takedowns and control at UFC Vegas 22, but afterward many believed Holland’s talking led him down a losing path and that he should have listened to his coaches more.

Heading into UFC Vegas 22, the 37-year old Brunson was coming fresh off derailing a huge hype train in Edmond Shahbazyan. On fight night, it was “Big Mouth” who was paired with the No.7-ranked Brunson. Clearly, Holland had the advantage on the feet, but still, Brunson’s striking defense was solid and the 3X Division II wrestler took advantage of that pedigree.

Kevin Holland Claps Back At The Haters: ‘Never Gonna Stop Talking’

Kevin Holland posted on social media his opinion about talking too much (during fight specifically) but insists that it’s basically part of his game.

“I’m gonna be me tell I die never said I wanted to be the champ I said I wanted to have a good time and that I did on to the next…. thank you @mickmaynard2 @ufc @danawhite for the opportunity back to the drawing board and see you soon @khabib_nurmagomedov one little piece of advice and I take down a guy who’s never been took down in octagon true wrestling genius you are,” Holland wrote.

To the surprise of many, UFC president Dana White seems to think Holland had a nervous breakdown and that all the in-cage talking was an illustration of that. While not everyone took it quite to that extreme, Holland was hit with a new wave of criticisms after his above post, prompting “Big Mouth” to publish a second message to his critics.

“Yes, I will talk yes I will have fun but winning is a shit load of fun as well I definitely hate letting you guys down so fighting smarter improving position and avoiding being taken down I’ll get back to work within the week”

Kevin Holland said in the video that he will never stop having fun talking in the cage but admits that he should have focused more on positional awareness during the grappling exchanges as opposed to mouthing off to White and Khabib Nurmagomedov during the fight.

Who would you like to see the “Big Mouth” Kevin Holland fight next? Let us know below!