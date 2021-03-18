Kevin Holland Believes Jake Paul Should Be Fighting Someone Like Him, ‘I Can Throw Hands’

Kevin Holland has a big main event coming up but could easily see himself fighting Jake Paul next.

UFC Vegas 22 is two days away. The main event features an interesting matchup between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland. These two men are on the rise in the middleweight division and could be finding themselves in the mix for a title shot very shortly. Holland has had an amazing 2020, winning 5 fights in that year and working himself up to the number ten spot in the official rankings. Being so close to a title shot would be very exciting for most fighters but Holland doesn’t seem too concerned with his place in the order of things.

“I guess beating Derek Brunson does kind of show you how big your d–k is, so that’s pretty cool,” Holland told MMAFighting.com. “That’s pretty nice. Beating Brunson kind of tells you where you’re going to be at, I guess you could say. But that being said, I’m not one of those guys running around searching for gold. I’m one of those guys running around searching for a bunch of skulls to put on my mantle. Knocking Derek Brunson out, like I said, fresh air. That’s all it is.”

Holland tied the UFC record for most wins in a calendar year in 2020. It was an amazing year for him and more importantly, he is having fun. Holland mentioned in the media day interview that he wants to have fun in his career and be a part of exciting fights. One fight that could excite him would be a boxing match with YouTuber Jake Paul.

“A devastating win over Derek Brunson, it gives me a big check and a whole lot of clout,” Holland said. “Whatever’s next is next and I’ll take it. I don’t want to get into trouble for saying something stupid but Jake Paul’s fighting Ben Askren. Jake Paul should fight somebody who can actually throw some hands if he’s going to fight somebody from the MMA scene. I can throw some hands. I’m not saying that’s what I want to do but what I’m trying to say. I want to have fun. I want to go out there and have fun. I’m going to go out there and have fun. Beating Derek Brunson just means I get to continue to have fun. You threaten me with a good time and I’m going to have a good time fighting.”

With a win over Brunson should Holland continue his run to UFC gold or look for more exciting matchups?