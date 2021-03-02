Khabib Opens Up About The Stress Of Being In The Public Eye

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t like being in the public eye all that much.

Nurmagomedov, who retired after he submitted Justin Gaethje, has taken a step back from the MMA world. Although he runs his own promotion and Dana White wants him to return, “The Eagle” is focused on his teammates and coaching them to be a champion.

Although he is still in the sport, he isn’t in the public eye all that often. For Nurmagomedov, he says being in the public eye was very stressful for him.

“Life in the public eye is very stressful,” Nurmagomedov said to the Esquire Middle East. “I would like to live the ordinary life of an ordinary person like I did 10 years ago. But now I have championship belts, from fights won by me. I understood that fame would come along with this, but I did not realize that it would be so difficult. It’s very hard to live like this and I would like to return to the calmness that was before I became famous.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of the most famous MMA fighters in the world. No matter where he went, people knew who he was and would ask for pictures and try to swarm him. This would no doubt be weird for someone like him who grew up in Dagestan and was just focused on fighting.

For now, Nurmagomedov remains retired, but White is still holding out hope that he returns for one more to try for 30-0.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov fights again?