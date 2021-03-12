Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Backstage With Blachowicz After Big Win

Khabib Nurmagomedov had kind words for the light heavyweight champion following his first title defense against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

UFC 259 was an event to remember after being packed full of action and controversy. Additionally, headlines were dominated by the fact that Jan Blachowicz got the job done but did so with a plan that involved late-game takedowns.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Praises Blachowicz For Wrestling Skills

The lightweight champion definitely understands the pressures that come with huge title fights. Following the stellar performance of Blachowicz, the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke with his peer Blachowicz afterward and implied that his wrestling is the key to having a dominant championship-caliber performance like the one he had.

“It was a great fight,” Nurmagomedov responded. “Great takedowns. You know why you won? Takedown to wrestling, wrestling is power.”

Featured in the UFC’s The Thrill and Agony Youtube series, Blachowicz responded to the praise of the unbeaten 29-0 champion with appreciation.

“Thank you for the support,” Blachowicz told Nurmagomedov. “I appreciate it.”

Over the weekend, the UFC 259 card lived up to expectations, but as long as questions remain about Khabib Nurmagomedov coming back to fight, the masses will continue to press the issue in hopes of the UFC superstar eventually returning.

The lightweight champion is aware of the public’s desire to see him go 30-0 as his late father dreamed of, but Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that family is the most important thing to him in this world right now.

“My mother is the most precious thing I have left,” Nurmagomedov said to a Russian news outlet Sport24 earlier this year. “Come on, you won’t push me to do things that will disappoint my mother.

Even though UFC president Dana White has not given up on the idea of the unbeaten Russian returning to the cage, it would seem the Khabib Nurmagomedov is leaning toward putting the gloves down for good. After such a tumultuous year in 2020, combined with the loss of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, perhaps that’s what is best for Khabib Nurmagomedov at this moment in time.

In order to be a long-reigning champion like Nurmagomedov in today’s MMA climate, is wrestling essential to keeping the strap, or can a fighter get away without it and still rack up defenses?