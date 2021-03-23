Khamzat Chimaev Ends Retirement With Enthusiastic Announcement

Khamzat Chimaev wants UFC middleweights, welterweights, and perhaps every fighter on the active roster to know that they are not safe just yet.

Undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev was the consensus breakout star of 2020, but it looked as though he might be a one-year wonder after struggles with COVID derailed the hype train as opposed to another competitor. After being forced out of his scheduled bout against Leon Edwards multiple times, Chimaev suddenly and surprisingly decided to call it a career and retire from the sport. Dana White initially was optimistic that he was just being emotional and that he would be back as planned, but he would eventually express uncertainty about Chimaev’s future.

Now, the man himself has come forward with the following announcement via Twitter:

Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody 😁 pic.twitter.com/2oOFJ1N4CN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 23, 2021

It’s good to see Borz in good spirits and primed to return to his smashing ways. Perhaps MMA fans have the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadryov to thank for this good news. Following the retirement, Kadryov took credit for talking him down from the ledge and stated that Chimaev would be undergoing treatment in the Republic to fend off the remaining complications he’s having with COVID-19:

“During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible,” Kadyrov wrote in a social media post. “In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training. And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END!”

Stay tuned here on MMANews.com for updates on when Khamzat Chimaev will be fighting again or if there are any other sudden shifts in this developing story!