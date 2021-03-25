Khamzat Chimaev Targets Alligators, Sharks, & Magny In That Order

After announcing his impending return to competition, Khamzat Chimaev is now putting more earthly creatures on his smashing radar, including ranked UFC welterweight Neil Magny.

Khamzat Chimaev is geared up and ready to return to action, and an ESPN report on Wednesday has revealed that his health is making great leaps as he prepares to make his return this summer. To be precise, Chimaev would love to fight Neil Magny in July. A win for Chimaev here would regain his place in the rankings, where he has been removed after controversially being placed in the top 15 after three wins against unranked opponents. Magny is currently ranked at #9 in the division, so a win for Chimaev would not only re-rank him but would place him within the top 10 if Magny remains in that spot if/when the fight is booked.

If Magny’s past comments about a potential fight against Chimaev are any indication, he will be more than willing to be Chimaev’s next opponent. In fact, his eagerness to fight the undefeated phenom suggests that he may be willing to wait past July if Chimaev’s recovery has another setback between now and then.

Fortunately, the Chimaev camp is fully expecting the fight to happen this summer. Chimaev’s manager also claims that Chimaev will be fully prepared and in total beast mode after incorporating two of the most feared aquatic lifeforms into his training camp.

“I think a lot of us don’t truly know what these young fighters go through,” Chimaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN. “It’s impossible to live inside their heads and inside their bodies, and sometimes they say things out of frustration or they are just mad they can’t do what they love to do. Khamzat has been doing this all his life, so he’s almost felt crippled not being able to train, but he’s healthy now and he’s going to start training.

Khamzat Smesh. Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“I was talking to him this week and he even said he’s going to be swimming with alligators and sharks, and doing movement with these creatures, as part of a special training program.”

Let us all hope for the sake of these alligators and sharks that Borz does not decide to get physical with these creatures, lest these mainstays of our great planet face potential extinction. Nevertheless, as Chimaev prepares to partake in this unorthodox training, it’s safe to say he is officially back on the prowl and looking to feast inside the confines of a UFC Octagon come July.

Do you believe alligators and sharks would be able to survive a sparring session with Khamzat Chimaev?