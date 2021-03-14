Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad Ends In No Contest At UFC Vegas 21

The MMA gods robbed fight fans of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (March 13, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 21 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round was a lot of fun as they were exchanging and Edwards even landed a head kick that hurt Belal, but fought out of it. In the second round, Edwards caught him with a nasty eye poke. Belal was in extreme pain and the fight was ruled a no contest. Just 2 minutes into the second round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

What ring rust? 👀@Leon_edwardsmma came out firing early at @UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/0F4xriMMuF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

Due to an accidental eyepoke, the main event is a no decision. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/oUP6YJksSs — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021

"Sorry, Belal, brother. Sorry, brother."@Leon_edwardsmma apologized to @bullyb170 for the accidental eye poke that resulted in their #UFCVegas21 fight being declared a No Decison. pic.twitter.com/f9JtRM7jA8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

An accidental eye poke means Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ends in a no contest #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/awxDO6JtX1 — SportingMatrix (@Sporting_Matrix) March 14, 2021

Edwards entered this fight on a eight-fight winning streak with notable wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena, Peter Sobotta, and Donald Cerrone. He beat Gunnar Nelson by split decision at UFC London and in his latest fight, he got a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019.

Muhammad had gone 8-1 in his last nine fights all coming under the UFC banner with his lone loss to Geof Neal by decision in January 2019. He’s won his last four fights over Curtis Millender, Takashi Sato, Lyman Good, and Dhiego Lima.

UFC Vegas 21 Results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

