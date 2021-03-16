Matt Serra & Aljamain Sterling Show United Front After UFC 259 Fallout

Days after Matt Serra expressed that he felt hurt and disrespected by long-time pupil Aljamain Sterling, the pair have now affirmed that their relationship remains strong.

Aljamain Sterling took part in the biggest fight of his career at UFC 259 when he challenged Petr Yan for the bantamweight title. One figure conspicuous by his absence was Matt Serra, someone who has been a mainstay in Sterling’s corner for the entirety of The Funkmaster’s UFC career. This decision was evidently made unilaterally by Sterling because Serra later stated on his UFC Unfiltered podcast that he felt blindsided by being excluded from the Sterling corner.

Serra’s distress over this matter was exacerbated by his claim that one of Sterling’s cornermen had only been working with him for a few months as opposed to the years Serra has put into Sterling’s career. What’s more, Serra stated that he would no longer be cornering fighters again after this disappointing turn of events.

Matt Serra & Aljamain Sterling Share Feel-Good “Reunion”

In some happy news, Matt Serra posted a video on social media that depicts all being right as rain between the two long-time friends and partners, with Serra issuing the following remarks as Sterling stood enthusiastically by his side:

“Okay, so people have been giving Aljamain Sterling a lot of hate,” Serra said. “One, because of the knee. And two, because they think he f*cking — me and him have some beef or something like that.

Long-Time Partners Aljamain Sterling & Matt Serra In The Locker Room. Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“It’s true — I’m stepping away from cornering, for now,” Serra explained. “I ain’t cornering for a while, I’m spending time with the family, I’m not going away. But myself and the ‘Funk Master’ are always gonna be cool. Come on, man, let them know that we love each other.“

Aljamain Sterling would then briefly echo Serra’s sentiments before Serra shared the duo’s plans moving forward.

“I’m gonna help him defend this belt — come on man don’t just throw it on some boxes, pick that thing up it’s beautiful,” Serra said to Sterling as he retrieved the bantamweight championship belt. “I’m gonna help him defend this versus Petr Yan. We’re always cool. Petr Yan, he’s coming for you buddy.“

There has not been a date set for the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, but it is only a matter of time before one is selected for these two bantamweights to settle once and for all who is the rightful champion at 135.

