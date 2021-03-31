McGregor Calls For His Own Championship Belt, Nate Diaz Responds

Conor McGregor thinks it’s about time that he has his own championship belt created by the UFC.

Pro wrestling fans of the 1980s will surely remember The Million Dollar Championship Belt held by “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase. Dibiase never officially “won” the WWF world title, so instead, he created his own belt, a luxurious item that he carried with him during all of his promos and ring entrances. The UFC’s closest thing to doing this for a fighter would be the BMF belt, a title created for the winner of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Masvidal went on to capture the title and be coronated by wrestling legend and Hollywood icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after his victory, but that event seemed to mark the beginning and end of the BMF title lineage.

Now, Conor McGregor is essentially trying to become the UFC’s answer to Ted Dibiase. Unlike Dibiase, McGregor knows what it’s like to be the world champion in his promotion. However, as he continues to advance beltlessly into 2021, he has harkened back to comments made in 2016 that suggested he should have his own belt that transcends weight class and conventionality:

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

“I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare,” McGregor said in a tweet that included a video of him requesting the McGregor belt years ago.

McGregor then opened up his platform for belt-design suggestions from followers. Perhaps he should consult with Ted Dibiase. I mean, come on, just look at this beautiful puppy:

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase With The Million Dollar Championship Belt. Credit: WWE.com

Nate Diaz Chimes In With Two Reminders For McGregor

One fan decided to respond not with a design idea but with a remark on how it’s ironic that the UFC decided to create a belt for Nate Diaz but not McGregor, whose idea it was to have his own belt in the first place. Though the BMF belt was never technically Nate Diaz’s, McGregor emphatically co-signed the lad’s comment.

Isn’t that crazy! Who’s the real bad motherfucker anyway ? Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise https://t.co/ku9NtjAsBT — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

“Isn’t that crazy! Who’se the real bad motherfucker anyway? Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.”

Nate Diaz sat quietly while McGregor made his belt requests but, per usual, wasted absolutely no time in responding to the Irishman after he indirectly became a part of the conversation.

Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor fuck u

Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G

Try not to get finished agaaaain pic.twitter.com/eA5zK7Ffp3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

“Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor fuck u Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G Try not to get finished agaaaain,” Diaz posted.

For good measure, Diaz posted a tweet that included an image of him finishing Conor McGregor at UFC 196 along with the following quote, “Remember when you never got this back and tried to carry on with your life real martial artist learn where they fucked up.” You can view the tweet below.

Remember when you never got this back and tried to carry on with your life real martial artist learn where they fucked up .. pic.twitter.com/NC0EZEPY3O — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

If the UFC acquiesces and grants McGregor his own belt, the first defense would most likely be in his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier targeted for the summer. Or, McGregor could always go full Ted Dibiase and make the belt himself. After all, if anyone is the UFC’s answer to “Million Dollar Man,” it is “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Do you think the UFC should create a “McGregor Belt” for Conor McGregor?