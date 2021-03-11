Megan Anderson Issues Statement Following UFC Separation

Megan Anderson has issued a statement following her departure from the UFC.

In what currently appears to have been Megan Anderson’s final UFC fight, the 6’0″ tall Australian suffered a first-round submission loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 259. This would be the concluding fight on Anderson’s six-fight UFC deal. With a victory, she would be all but guaranteed a new deal with the promotion, provided they decided to keep the featherweight division afloat. Instead, Anderson’s loss has brought an end to her UFC run in what is still rumored to perhaps be the final UFC women’s featherweight title fight.

On Wednesday night, Anderson took to Instagram to post a statement to her fans and followers regarding the UFC chapter of her career coming to a close.

Saturday night was fight number 6 of my 6 fight deal with the UFC. I had an amazing run with the promotion, culminating in a UFC world title fight. If you know me and the journey I have been on, just to reach the pinnacle of the sport is something I am incredibly proud of. I want to thank my team and everyone at the UFC for the past 3 years, it’s been amazing to perform for my fans on such a big stage.

I’m looking to rest up and heal from my injuries before I decide what is next for my MMA career. Regardless of what the UFC decides to do with the Women’s 145 division, there are plenty of opportunities for me across the world to continue to do what I love.

Thank you all, and stay tuned!

Though Megan Anderson is at peace with her UFC run coming to an end, it is by no means out of the question that there could be a pivot that sees Anderson make long strikes into and during a UFC return. Or perhaps she will opt to take her talents to a more robust featherweight division, such as Bellator MMA’s, and attempt to earn championship redemption against another dominant champion in Cris Cyborg.

What do you predict the future will hold for Megan Anderson?