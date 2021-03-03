Michael Bisping Gives Thoughts On Fighters Used As ‘Sacrificial Lambs’

On Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” Podcast, the former champ shared disdain for UFC fighters with big names being targeted as sacrificial lambs on the big stage.

Overall, Bisping believes that older, well-known fighters are getting the raw end of the deal when it comes to these big fights outside of promotions like UFC or Bellator MMA. The fact is, more and more athletes from MMA are starting to flood into the boxing scene. For instance, on Jake Paul and Ben Askren’s undercard, Frank Mir will also box, but against a renowned world champion. Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on a legend competing perhaps past his time against a dangerous boxer.

“Listen, Frank’s great. Michael Bisping said on “Believe You Me“. He’s a legend of the sport. He really is. And he’s been around it forever, and ever, and ever. Tremendous grappler, heavy hands, great fighter. Nothing but respect for him. But I don’t like this matchup. I don’t like it at all. I don’t like the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren matchup. What’s happening here: MMA fighters, UFC fighters that have a big name are being brought over to these mock boxing events as sacrificial lambs for them to say, ‘Hey, look how good we are. We’re destroying all the MMA talent.”

As the boxing landscape continues to develop, Bisping certainly has a right to be concerned. These boxing companies would not be able to pull off such big events without the former fighters. If inactive UFC stars come out of retirement just to take a beatdown for a nice check in boxing, the sport of mixed martial arts could see seismic changes in the years to come.

What do you think of Michael Bisping’s assessment of the current MMA/Boxing Landscape? Are older UFC stars being used as sacrificial lambs for the younger generation?