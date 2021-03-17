Michael Chandler Confident He Can Convince Khabib Nurmagomedov To Return

Michael Chandler believes he will be the one that brings Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

In the lead-up to UFC 257, Dana White revealed Nurmagomedov said if someone impressed him he would end his retirement and return. However, “The Eagle” has only cemented his retirement, and many wondered if he will ever return. But, for Chandler, he still thinks the champ has unfinished business at lightweight.

“I think he’s got unfinished business,” Chandler said about Nurmagomedov when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I think 29-0 is not enough for him. He wants 30-0 but it’s got to be the right challenge. That really is kind of the interesting aspect.

“He’s already beaten [Justin] Gaethje. He’s already beaten Conor [McGregor],” Chandler continued. “He’s already beaten [Dustin] Poirier. He’s already beaten essentially everyone in the top-five aside from me and [Charles] Oliveira.”

Not only does Michael Chandler think Khabib Nurmagomedov will return, but he believes it will be because of him. He knows he has to win a few more, but the more wins he gets and the more time that pasts, he will get the fight with Nurmagomedov.

“It’s just going to take some time,” Chandler said. “Put a couple more people in front of me, I’m going to knock them all down and keep calling him out. If he comes out of retirement, he can go for that 30-0 and that question can be answered. I may be wrong but I think I’m right.”

For now, Michael Chandler is waiting for his next fight. There were some rumors that he is in negotiations to fight Justin Gaethje, but nothing is signed or confirmed right now. However, if Chandler can beat Gaethje in impressive fashion, perhaps that is the statement win that gets Nurmagomeodv out of retirement.

Do you think Michael Chandler will be the person that gets Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement?