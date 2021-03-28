Ngannou Open To Miocic Trilogy Fight If Miocic Contradicts Himself

Francis Ngannou is prepared to bring more activity to the top of the heavyweight division, and that may or may not include a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic.

One of the things Stipe Miocic has become known for in his great career is his ability to get a loss back. After losing to Junior dos Santos in 2014, Miocic would defeat dos Santos in a rematch three years later in his second world title defense. And after getting knocked out by Daniel Cormier in 2018, the following two years would see Miocic return the favor with a TKO of Cormier followed by a unanimous-decision win at UFC 252.

At UFC 260, however, it was Ngannou who was able to avenge the loss and Miocic being the avengee. Miocic could still bounce back from another loss, though, assuming the 38-year-old wants to run it back and Ngannou is still the champion by the time the fight becomes feasible.

Ngannou Open to Trilogy Fight Against Miocic “If Needed”

At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, Ngannou was asked if he personally felt a need to have a trilogy fight against MIocic. Ngannou used some of Miocic’s words against him in his reply, but ultimately responded in the way of a fighting champion.

“Well, personally, no, I don’t feel a need. He said I won’t be a champion until he’s retired, so maybe he retired,” Ngannou said matter-of-factly. “But if not, I’ll still be down to fight him. I lost against him, and he stands as the (greatest heavyweight of all time), so he makes sense for me to still fight him if needed.”

It doesn’t appear that the trilogy fight would be next for Ngannou, though. The new champ would like to return this summer, and Miocic may be looking at a long medical suspension after his brutal KO loss. Plus, in the post-fight press conference, Dana White mentioned two fights that could be next for Ngannou: Jon Jones or Derrick Lewis. As you’ll notice, neither of those names read “Stipe Miocic.”

