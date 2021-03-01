Paige VanZant Says She Has ‘Fight News Coming’ Soon

Paige VanZant will be returning very soon.

VanZant made her BKFC debut in early February where she lost a decision to Britain Hart. After the loss, many wondered if VanZant would fight in BKFC again but president, David Feldman confirmed she would.

Now, not even a month after her last fight VanZant has taken to social media to reveal she has fight news coming soon.

“Watch me,” VanZant wrote on Instagram. “I will go to my own sun. And if I am burned by the fire, I will fly on scorched wings. Fight news coming.”

“I can confidently say Paige VanZant absolutely will be back with us here in early to mid-summer,” Feldman told MMA Fighting. “100 percent. We are 100 percent in the Paige VanZant business. We like being in that business. She delivered for us on every aspect we needed and finished the fight strong so that was very important for us…

“Pretty sure we have the opponent,” Feldman added. “We’re just dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s on this one. It’s another well-known name and I think the public is really going to get behind this one. I think it’s going to be a really competitive fight.”

Who VanZant will fight is uncertain but news should be coming soon.

Who do you think Paige VanZant will face in her second BKFC fight?