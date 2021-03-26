Patricky Freire vs Peter Queally on Deck for Bellator 258

Patricky Freire and Peter Queally will finally face off at Bellator 258. The two were originally booked last Fall in Dublin but had the event canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Freire stepped away from fighting in the Bellator cage to fight in Japan at RIZIN as a representative of Bellator as part of the two organizations’ cross-promotional efforts. MMA Fighting reported the booking that is said to take place on May 7 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The last time Freire fought in the Bellator cage was in February of 2019 when he picked up a decision victory against Ryan Scope at Bellator’s New Castle event in England. After that, he would go 2-1 in RIZIN picking up wins over Tatsuya Kawajiri and Luiz Gustavo before losing a decision to Tofiq Musayev at RIZIN 20.

His brother, Patricio is the current featherweight and lightweight champion and fans might remember the beef they had with members of SBG Ireland from the Bellator press conference in New York City last year. Queally is a member of SBG Ireland so things could be picking up where they left before the pandemic began.

While the trouble that stirred back then could stem from a mixture of personal and competitive roots the champ-champ, Patricio told MMA News, “You know, SBG against Pitbull brothers. That’s it, that is what has happened. Let’s see it in the cage.”

Bellator 258 is only a month away but with all the promotional work Bellator has done with their move to SHOWTIME, don’t be surprised if the events from New York City reemerge to get fight fans excited for this match.

Freire competes at lightweight but would only focus on the title if his brother vacates the lightweight title to focus on the featherweight division.