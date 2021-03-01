Pedro Munhoz Explains Why He Wants TJ Dillashaw Next

Pedro Munhoz is hoping to get a big fight next time out and wants it to be against TJ Dillashaw.

At UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday, Munhoz earned a hard-fought decision win over Jimmie Rivera. It was a great performance from the Brazilian and after the win, Rivera called for a fight against T.J. Dillashaw.

“I heard some rumors that T.J. Dillashaw is coming back,” Munhoz told reporters after UFC Vegas 20 (via MMAJunkie). “The possibility of fighting Marlon (Moraes) – it won’t happen so soon. Besides training partners, we became friends. We wouldn’t fight unless it was for the title.

Pedro Munhoz Bringing the Fight to Jimmie Rivera At UFC Vegas 20. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“We also have so many big names out there in the mix that I want to fight. I think a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would make sense. T.J. Dillashaw is coming back,” Munhoz said. “I heard some stuff that he’s coming back. I have nothing against him. I’m nobody to judge him or whatever. If the UFC thinks that fight makes sense, I would be willing to fight him or anyone else.”

With the win over Rivera, Pedro Munhoz snapped his two-fight losing streak as he lost a controversial split decision to Frankie Edgar and a decision loss to Aljamain Sterling. Prior to that, he had a massive upset KO win over Cody Garbrandt.

Whether or not the UFC would book Dillashaw vs. Munhoz is uncertain, but it does make sense from a rankings perspective. The winner of the fight would be in a number-one contender fight, but Dillashaw has been holding out for a title shot.

Would you like to see Pedro Munhoz vs TJ Dillashaw?