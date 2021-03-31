Petr Yan: Coward Aljamain Sterling Has Rejected Rematch Multiple Times

According to former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling has already declined to rematch him “multiple times.”

UFC 259’s bantamweight title fight concluded in what will go down as arguably the most controversial finish in the history of the UFC. It certainly was history-making, though, as it was the first time ever in the promotion that a championship changed hands via DQ. Yan landed an illegal knee that was deemed intentional on a downed Aljamain Sterling, thus crowning Sterling as the new champion.

Sterling has been making the rounds to media outlets across the globe since the incident, but after stating last week that Yan is being rewarded with a title shot, Yan could not bear to listen to “The Funkmaster” any longer and decided to put him on blast about recent fight negotiations.

And I don’t understand why you didn’t shut up yet idiot. You already turned down the rematch multiple times coward. Sooner or later your day will come #fakechamp https://t.co/RpiJPF6cCA — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 30, 2021

“And I don’t understand why you didn’t shut up yet idiot. You already turned down the rematch multiple times coward. Sooner or later your day will come #fakechamp,” Yan posted.

As of this writing, Aljamain Sterling has yet to respond to Petr Yan, but he did say recently that he intends to take his time before rematching Yan in order to allow his brain to properly heal. So if he has turned down a rematch, it could be because the proposed date conflicted with Sterling’s recovery plan.

