Petr Yan Plans A ‘Very Violent Finish’ In Title Defense Against Sterling

UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan is ready to put a violent beating on the challenger, Aljamain Sterling.

The card is star-studded and features the middleweight champ Israel Adesanya moving up to light heavyweight with dire intentions of capturing a second world title. However, the most tantalizing fight may be the bantamweight thriller between Petr Yan and Sterling, which will also serve as one of the three title fights on deck for the blockbuster pay-per-view event. Overall, Yan feels he is more than ready to send shockwaves through his division.

“I’m ready for every aspect of MMA. I can hurt him standing and on the ground too,” Yan said to BJPENN.com. “I’m not gonna shy away from the challenge. I’m training with many high-level grapplers, his grappling doesn’t bother me.”

Too much talking brother. We will see in 2 weeks. Simple.

Fathers plan will have you nervous, frustrated, and tired. https://t.co/5rcJbMgrFL — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 21, 2021

Additionally, the bantamweight champion spoke on the difficulties of working under the Covid-19 climate. In fact, Petr Yan trained at American Top Team, because his normal training institutions are being affected by the virus. But not only is the champ satisfied with training, but believes violence is a guarantee in his upcoming fight with Sterling.

“Training is good, I have everything I need here (at American Top Team),” Yan said. “Most importantly my team is also here with me.” “Everything he said doesn’t bother me at all, I’m having fun going back-and-forth with him on social media,” “But fight night I will be cold-blooded and calculated like always.” “My goal is always to finish the fight early and do the damage. I see me getting a very violent finish. It will play out very violently for him,”

In the end, it would appear Petr Yan is heading into this bout with the utmost confidence in really trying to hurt Sterling. Since each of their styles differ so much, fans will be in store for an exciting outcome once these two are finally locked in the cage together.

How do you think the UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan does against Aljamain Sterling? Could he possibly get the finish? Comment below with your predictions for UFC 259!