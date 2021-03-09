PFL 3 Includes Kayla Harrison and Fabricio Werdum’s Debut

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has released the full card lineup for PFL 3. The main card features returning 2019 women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison who looks to win her second title for the 2021 season. It also features the debut of Fabricio Werdum.

This card with Harrison’s announcement comes just after International Women’s Day and if ever there were a time to announce a fight card with a driven and empowering woman, Harrison certainly fits the bill. She is one of the few PFL competitors that were able to compete last year outside of the PFL while their operation had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison normally competes at lightweight and currently, the PFL is the only promotion that offers a 155-pound division for women. However, she proved to fight fans that not only could she make weight to compete at the featherweight division, but she can win there too. Harrison fought at Invicta FC 43 where she got to use elbows for the first time and pick up a win against Courtney King. She will face Mariana Morais at PFL 3.

Werdum’s MMA record speaks for itself when you look at his career so for him to enter the fray of the PFL’s seasonal format likely will make him a favorite to win the heavyweight title for the 2021 season. His opponent, Renan Ferreira, sports a 6-2 record and is 6’10”. The press release from the PFL says he is known as “The Problema” and with those dimensions, he could pose one for Werdum’s PFL debut.

The PFL also announced the rest of the dates for the Regular Season events which are April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

PFL 3 takes place on May 6 and airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+, see the full card below:

ESPN 2 Card

Fabricio Werdum vs. Renan Ferreira

Kayla Harrison vs. Mariana Morais

Ali Isaev vs. Hatef Moeil

Genah Fabian vs. Laura Sanchez

ESPN+ Card

Mohammed Usman vs Brandon Sayles

Denis Goltsov vs. Justin Willis

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julija Pajic

Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Cindy Dandois vs. Kaitlin Young

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Taylor Guardado