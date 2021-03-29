Robert Whittaker Not Worrying About Adesanya Handpicking Till For Next Fight

Robert Whittaker isn’t focused on what Israel Adesanya wants.

After Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz to try and become a champ-champ, he made it clear he was going back down to middleweight and wanted to fight Darren Till. The champ and his coach said if Till beat Marvin Vettori that would be his next fight. However, many pundits didn’t like that given the fact Whittaker beat Till last year and if he gets past Kelvin Gastelum he would be on a three-fight winning streak.

“Yeah, it is what it is,” Robert Whittaker said to Submission Radio. “All the power’s in Adesanya’s hands at the moment. So, it is what it is. I just gotta win the next fight, worry about it after.“He did beat me and he’s the champ. The power’s in his hands. I’m not gonna dwell on it too much.

“All I’m gonna do is just keep my head down, focus on that next fight and try to get that win, and just keep winning. That’s the goal,” Whittaker continued. “That’s what I’m doing. I’m not worrying about too much else.”

Robert Whittaker (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Robert Whittaker enters his April 17 main event against Kelvin Gastelum riding a two-fight winning streak after beating Till and Jared Cannonier. After Paulo Costa pulled out of their scheduled fight, many thought Whittaker should just holdout for the Adesanya fight, however, the Aussie says he just wanted to fight.

“It’s something that could have been a possibility, but Adesanya just fought, and who knows who he wants to fight next,” Robert Whittaker said. “I just don’t want to wait that long. I want to fight, I want to get better, I want to earn (money and) do my job. I want to get in there and work. And yeah, I’ve got a lot of things on. I don’t want to waste time waiting around. I hate that.”

Do you think Robert Whittaker should get a title shot if he wins?