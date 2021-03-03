Rory MacDonald and David Michaud Headline PFL 2

Rory MacDonald draws David Michaud in his first fight in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2021 season. The PFL announced their full fight card for the April 29 event, PFL 2 which is headlined by MacDonald and Michaud along with some other familiar welterweights and light-heavyweights.

At the end of 2019 during their last event, MacDonald claimed he could be “boss of the welterweight division” when fights resumed but unfortunately he, and the rest of the PFL had to wait since the COVID-19 pandemic hit before the PFL could even start their season in 2020. Having to postpone until this year had MacDonald sidelined with many of the other fighters and it looks like the business of fighting for the PFL can resume.

In 2019, MacDonald competed in Bellator’s Welterweight Grand Prix where he lost to Douglas Lima at Bellator 232. While his exit from Bellator was a surprise, it would seem MacDonald’s move as a high-profile fighter into the PFL would be the first of many as the promotion postponed their season.

Last week, the PFL announced PFL 1 which will have former UFC lightweight Anthony Pettis face Clay Collard in that main event on April 23. Pettis, like MacDonald, surprised fans with the move to the PFL but when looking at martial arts competition, the PFL seasonal format which is essentially a tournament format might make a lot of sense to fighters looking to achieve greatness in combat sports.

Check out the full bout list for PFL 2 airing on ESPN 2, and ESPN+:

ESPN 2 Card

Rory MacDonald vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Jordan Johnson vs. Tom Lawlor

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Smealinho Rama vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Gleison Tibau vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet