Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria On Tap For July 10 Fight Night Event

A thrilling featherweight bout between Ryan Hall and the unbeaten Ilia Topuria is scheduled for the UFC event held on July 10.

On Tuesday, the Georgian website Adjarasport was the first to report the news of the featherweight booking.

Coming off of four canceled fights for various reasons, this is a prime chance for Ryan Hall to remind everyone of his technical dominance, but Topuria lays down for no one, so the fight has the makings to be a feisty one.

Ilia Topuria. Image Credit: UFC.com

Ilia Topuria made his successful debut last October. Since then, the young German’s transitions from standing to the ground are something to behold. Conversely, Ryan Hall’s 50-50 leglock submission has some thinking most of the weight class is afraid to face the crafty grappler. Topuria’s submission game is extensive, too, with seven overall, and the 24-year old has a tendency to sink in rear-naked chokes or anaconda chokes when he finds the opportunity. With a ten-fight win streak, a lot of attention is on this prospect for good reason.

Ryan Hall Ponders His Next Submission Attack. Credit: Mike Sloan/Sherdog.com

On the other hand, many praised Ryan Hall as the next champion prematurely, and while he didn’t attain that status yet, if he eliminates an unbeaten prospect like Topuria the American will propel in the UFC rankings. With two sides to every coin, should Topuria show out and beat Ryan Hall, it would put him among the top names of the division since the German has only been in the UFC since last year.

It has been rumored that the July 10 event could perhaps see the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy take place, however that has not yet been confirmed. With the addition of Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria, the promotion has also announced that a fight between Jessica Eye and Jennifer Maia is in the works for July 10. Seemingly, as the days go by the card will fill out.

