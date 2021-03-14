Ryan Spann Reflects On Vengeful UFC Vegas 21 Win Against Cirkunov

After Ryan Spann demolished fellow light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 21, he implied that a hint of revenge was in the air.

Following a devastating first-round knockout to the rising star Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 11, Spann understood adjustments were necessary and especially sought revenge against Walker and his cornermen Cirkunov. Now it would seem Ryan Spann did just that. Clearly, after the first-round knockout of Cirkunov, the 29-year old fighter made vast improvements in his standup game. In addition, the American proved to be far more comfortable in the pocket than before and effectively moved his head off the center line to avoid the heavy shots from the European.

Ryan Spann Continues To Evolve

While both were tentative of each other’s power at first, eventually the two began slinging leather. Amidst a scuffle, Spann dropped Cirkunov with a straight right that barrelled down the pipe. After the emphatic victory, Ryan Spann gave insight as to what his intentions were going into this spotlighted co-main event. Additionally, the American emphasized the satisfaction that was brought along after such a big win.

“This was a little sweet moment, because (Cirkunov) cornered Johnny (for) my fight with Johnny, so I like to think I got a little one back,” Ryan Spann said to reporters at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference. “But it is what it is. We’re taking down whatever’s in front of us.”

Despite exacting revenge in a way against Walker, Spann’s performance against the No.11 ranked light heavyweight, more importantly bolsters his position in the overall rankings. With another knockout added to his record (totaling 5), and eleven submissions recorded professionally, Ryan Spann is a problem for the division. As his striking acumen continues to improve, the young-29 year old definitely has a high ceiling in the organization.

