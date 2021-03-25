O’Malley: Megan Anderson Shouldn’t Be Offended By Kenney’s Comments

Casey Kenney was recently under fire for his recent comments about Megan Anderson on Sean O’Malley’s podcast, but “Suga” doesn’t think Anderson should be offended.

On the podcast, O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, asked Kenney if he would sleep with Anderson, in which Kenney said only if he was hammered and it was at four in the morning. The former featherweight title challenger, of course, did not take kindly to those comments.

I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you'd have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences.



Disgusting behavior and it's unfortunate that he'll be fighting on my card in March. https://t.co/hJd1OuHIyD — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 28, 2021

After a ton of backlash, Casey Kenney did apologize to Megan Anderson on social media.

@MeganA_mma I’m sorry this upset you. I will be more careful with my words. I was just answering a question and thought it was all a joking matter. I see I was wrong and I’m sorry. Best of luck with training camp and your fight. — Casey Kenney (@ckmma135) January 28, 2021

Despite the fact the comments were on O’Malley’s podcast, the bantamweight prospect didn’t offer any apology. However, he was recently interviewed ahead of his UFC 260 but still didn’t offer much of an apology as he says Anderson isn’t a co-worker any more, so it isn’t that big of a deal. Anderson, of course, fought out her UFC contract at UFC 259 where she lost to Amanda Nunes for the title.

“We say a lot of things on there, and some people get very upset,” O’Malley told ESPN.

“I didn’t say anything bad, did I?” a defensive O’Malley added. “You can’t let someone else’s words affect how you feel emotionally. If you said something about me, I don’t know. I don’t know. She’s not a co-worker any more, so it is what it is.”

The lack of apology from O’Malley got a lot of backlash, and Anderson seemingly subtweeted him over his comments.

Stay classy 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) March 24, 2021

Sean O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 260 on Saturday against Thomas Almeida. Last time out, he suffered his first professional loss as he lost by first-round TKO to Marlon Vera in a fight Suga rolled his ankle several times. If he beats Almeida, O’Malley could very well fight a ranked opponent next.

