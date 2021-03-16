The Korean Zombie Ready For #8-Ranked Dan Ige

After a lopsided decision loss to featherweight contender Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung (AKA “The Korean Zombie”) has now set his sights on the red-hot Dan Ige.

The Hawaiian slugger lived up to his nickname “50K” following a spectacular knockout against Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. Entering the fight, Ige was looking to put himself back in the win column after being on the wrong end of an absolute war with Calvin Kattar. Despite losing the unanimous decision, Ige was determined to right the ship and he did so in style. The piston of a right-hand cross sent the Canadian crashing to the mat, and Ige undoubtedly impressed The Korean Zombie after the performance was in the books at only 0:22 seconds.

Zombie was already mentioning Ige’s name before the UFC Vegas 21 bout, at this point there is no doubt that the Hawaiian got Jung’s attention even more. In fact, Ige called The Korean Zombie out following his win last Saturday. Interestingly, it appears Zombie already planted the idea of fighting the power-punching Ige beforehand.

“Dan Ige is scheduled to fight Gavin Tucker on March 13. The Korean Zombie explained on his own Youtube channel. If Dan Ige wins, he might actually be my next opponent,”

If these two are paired together, every fight fan will circle this one on the calendar. With two aggressive strikers, the fight is sure to be captivating because of the knockout potential on either side.

Initially, it seemed as though that Zombie was interested in making a move to lightweight, but after hearing it would take some time, Jung decided that he should seek out an opponent in his own division. Upon reflection, the top five ranked Zombie realized that Ige may be the only opponent available who is not injured or scheduled already, but he had to win first. Now it seems the two are on a collision course.

With the potential of Dan Ige taking on The Korean Zombie in the future, which top featherweight would you choose to win if they face each other?