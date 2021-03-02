Thiago Moises Wants Ranked Opponent After Win Against Hernandez

Thiago Moises wants Al Iaquinta or a ranked opponent after beating out Alexander Hernandez on the judge’s scorecards last Saturday.

At UFC Vegas 20, the two featherweight prospects capped off the preliminaries with one of the best fights of the night. While a lot of the action was back and forth initially, it seemed Thiago Moises was pulling away in the striking department as the fight began to breathe. After a clear unanimous decision win and now with Hernandez in the rear view, Moises is now on a four-fight win streak. While at the time, it appeared to be a minor upset to some, Moises knew all along of his potential.

“I just want to keep getting better, but I earned a top 15 opponent now – not that I deserve, I also earned it,” Moises said at the UFC Vegas 20 post-fight press conference. So Al Iaquinta would be a good match. I think it will be a good fight – just ask Hernandez. He’s a lightweight, boxing, well-rounded fighter, so I think it would be great.”

What’s Next For Thiago Moises?

The featherweight’s ability to marry movement and timing is the reason he won the fight against Hernandez. With such a strong winning streak, surely a ranked opponent will not be out of the question. While both were hovering around the top-15, it’s time for Thiago Moises to get a big step up in competition.

“One of my strengths is my fight IQ. I’m a very well-rounded fighter, so I can fight everywhere and I can adjust, and that’s what I did in the fight,” Moises said. “Three wins in a row, three big names – now everyone can see that I’m a threat and I’m one of the best fighters in the world, and I’m going to prove that fight after fight.”

