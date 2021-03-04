Thiago Santos Says He Needs ‘A Good Performance’ At UFC 259 To Be Considered For A Title Shot

Thiago Santos knows he needs to get back into the win column on Saturday night.

Opening up the main card of UFC 259, Santos is set to face Aleksandar Rakic in a very intriguing bout. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back losses to Jon Jones for the belt and Glover Teixeira in his return fight after knee surgery.

In his return fight, he knows Rakic is a very dangerous opponent but is confident he can win this fight wherever it takes place.

“He’s dangerous,” Santos said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “He’s a tough guy. Like everyone in this division, everyone is danger. I need to pay attention to everything, and that’s what I did. I did so good in camp. I’m ready for everything he can bring to me: striking, grappling, wrestling. I feel ready for everything.”

Although a win would snap his skid, it is unlikely he would get a title shot given Teixeira is next in line. However, for Thiago Santos, he believes he could sneak into a title fight if he has a very good performance on Saturday.

“It’s a good situation, but it all depends on my performance,” Santos said. “I need a good performance on Saturday (to get a title shot).”

Do you think Thiago Santos will beat Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259?