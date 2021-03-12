Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush Agreed For UFC 262 On May 15

Beneil Dariush’s wish to have a big fight against a top-ranked opponent has been granted when he takes on Tony Ferguson in two months.

According to an initial report from MMA Junkie, Tony Ferguson will kick off 2021 when he takes on #9-ranked Beneil Dariush. There is currently no main event announced for this card, but it now has an extremely fan-friendly fight between two top-10 lightweights to add some major heat to the event’s main card.

As the loser of two straight fights for the first time in his MMA career, 37-year-old Tony Ferguson will be facing a must-win situation when he tapes up to face Dariush. Ferguson’s losses have come again top-flight lightweights Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, so the rumors of El Cucuy’s demise may well have been greatly exaggerated, but he will have a chance to silence doubters by resurrecting his momentum with a win here.

Tony Ferguson. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie

Prior to the current losing streak, Ferguson had rallied together 12 consecutive victories. If Ferguson is to begin a new streak, it all starts with one win at a time, and that could occur here against fellow veteran Beneil Dariush.

Despite being a seven-year veteran of the UFC and a 12-year veteran of the sport, Beneil Dariush is only 31 years of age and is truly looking like a fighter in his prime. Dariush’s six-fight win streak has earned him a home in the top 10, and following his most recent win over Carlos Diego Ferreira, he voiced his displeasure in not receiving a hire ranked opponents.

Beneil Dariush Lands Head Kick To Diego Ferreira. Credit: Chris Unger, Zuffa LLC

Dariush put the blame on other fighters for not stepping up and facing him and behaving more like businessmen rather than fighters. Well, there isn’t a more thoroughbred fighter than Tony Ferguson, so it is no surprise that it is he who has stepped up to throw down with Dariush in a fight that could go any number of ways but is almost certain to steal the show.

With the addition of this major lightweight bout, the current UFC 262 lineup includes the following bouts:

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

What’s your prediction for this lightweight bout headed to UFC 262? Does Tony Ferguson return to his winning ways? Or will Beneil Dariush make it seven straight?