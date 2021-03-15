Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua Agree To Two-Fight Deal To Unify Heavyweight Titles

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally fight one another.

After Fury TKO’d Deontay Wilder in February of 2020, many fans wanted to see him face Joshua. However, recently, Fury revealed negotiations were stalling and he turned his attention to the trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Now, according to ESPN, Fury and Joshua have agreed to a two-fight deal to unify the heavyweight belt. The hope is to have both fights in 2021 and according to Eddie Hearn, the location and date will be announced soon.

“We’d like to get a site deal confirmed in the next month,” Eddie Hearn said to ESPN, managing director of Matchroom Sport, Joshua’s promoter. “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper. But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.”

Image Credit: Andrew Couldridge / Action Images via Reuters

According to reports, the Middle East is the most likely option to host the fight. The goal is to have Fury vs Joshua be on primetime in the United Kingdom as well.

Tyson Fury, as mentioned, is coming off the TKO win over Deontay Wilder to win the WBC and The Ring heavyweight title. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Derek Chisora among others.

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, defended his belts in December with a KO win over Kubrat Pulev. Before that, he reclaimed his title with a decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the rematch after he was shockingly upset by Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019.

There is no question Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua will be the biggest fight in boxing this year. The winner will also be cemented as the best heavyweight right now, and one of the best heavyweights of all-time.

Who do you think will win, Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua?