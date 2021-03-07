UFC 259 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 259 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view event took place inside UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between and Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight title bout.

The fight was lackluster but highly technical. It’s one of those fights that fans can expect from Izzy. It’s a coinflip as to what we’re going to get. The first two rounds were all Izzy while Jan started to let his hands go and use his clinch work in the third round. Izzy had the advantage on the feet. The fourth round saw Jan get a takedown where he worked him over with strikes from half guard. Jan did get a takedown with under three minutes left in the fight. The judges gave the win to Blachowicz to retain.

The co-main event saw more action between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson in a women’s featherweight title bout.

This fight saw Nunes destroy Anderson as she rocked her a few times before Anderson finally dropping to the ground and Nunes swarmed on her with strikes. She moved to her back and locked in an armbar for the win to retain the featherweight title. Just a little over two minutes for Nunes.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Kai Kara-France and Uros Medic

Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

UFC 259 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson, Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

