Sunday, March 7, 2021
UFC 259 Highlights: Amanda Nunes Destroys Megan Anderson

By Andrew Ravens

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson was exactly what the hardcore fans knew coming into the fight. 

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight title bout on Saturday night (March 6) at the UFC 259 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Nunes stunned her early then landed some follow-up shots to drop her. Nunes locked in an armbar for the win. That quick – 2:03. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In her previous fight, Nunes retained the bantamweight strap over Felicia Spencer at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event. Before that she got a decision victory over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 by decision and another impressive victory at the expense of former champ Holly Holm at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event. Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. With that win, Nunes became a two-division champion as she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Anderson entered this fight with a 4-2 record in her previous six fights. She holds wins over Charmaine Tweet by TKO, Cat Zingano with the same finish, and a submission win over Zarah Fairn dos Santos. In her previous bout, she got a first-round KO win over Norma Dumont at UFC Norfolk.

