UFC 259 Highlights: Jan Blachowicz Outpoints Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya exceeded expectations set out by fans for this superfight.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight title bout on Saturday night (March 6) at the UFC 259 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Fans could’ve fast-forwarded through the first round and not missed anything. The second round saw Izzy mix things up nicely with kicks and strikes while Jan was waiting for his moments. Jan clinched with him then landed a knee strike to the body. A highlight of this fight came in the fourth round when Jan scored a takedown where he moved to half guard. Jan was very tired at the end of the fifth round and it made for a slower-paced fifth round. Jan did get a takedown with under three minutes left in the fight. Jan landed some solid shots to end strong. The judges gave the win to Blachowicz to retain.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

🔊 Go inside the Adesanya corner between rounds #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/cxqo1f2WMR — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 7, 2021

These are the round where championships are earned 🏆 #UFC259j pic.twitter.com/Szu7dY7YiB — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021

Blachowicz entered this fight after winning the light heavyweight title with a TKO win over Dominick Reyes at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event. He had been coming off a first-round KO win over Corey Anderson at the UFC Rio Rancho event. Prior to that, he got a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at the UFC Sao Paulo event on November 16, 2019 and picked up a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

Adesanya made his first title defense against Paulo Costa at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event where he got a second-round TKO win. Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

