UFC 259 Medical Suspensions: Israel Adesanya Faces Lengthy Layoff

Following last weekend’s UFC 259 event, the medical suspensions have now been released.

The most notable suspension on the list is that of reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who will be sidelined for six months unless his left foot and ankle are cleared by a doctor. Megan Anderson is also facing a six-month suspension pending clearance of her right elbow and nose. Additionally, Aleksandar Rakic and Jordan Espinoza could be out for the same length of time for injuries sustained during their UFC 259 bouts.

In some good news, a rematch between new bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan after their controversial DQ finish will not have any major medical obstacles, as Sterling is only facing a suspension of three months maximum.

You can view the full list of UFC 259 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com)

Jan Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya by Unanimous Decision

•Blachowicz suspended until 04/06/21, No contact until 03/28/21.

•Adesanya must have left foot & ankle x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/03/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/21/21, no contact until 04/06/21.

Amanda Nunes defeated Megan Anderson by Submission

•Anderson must have right elbow MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance & must have nasal x-ray, if positive must have Dr clearance or no contest until 09/03/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/21/21, no contact until 04/06/21.

Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan by DQ

•Sterling suspended until 05/06/21, No contact until 04/21/21.

Islam Makhachev defeated Drew Dober by Submission

Aleksandar Rakic defeated Thiago Santos by Unanimous Decision

•Rakic must have right ankle x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/03/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/06/21, no contact until 03/28/21.

•Santos suspended until 03/28/21, No contact until 03/21/21.

Dominick Cruz defeated Casey Kenney by Split Decision

•Cruz suspended until 04/06/21, No contact until 03/28/21 – Face lacerations.

•Kenney suspended until 04/06/21, No contact until 03/28/21- Tooth #9 chip.

Kyler Phillips defeated Song Yadong by Unanimous Decision

•Phillips suspended until 04/06/21, No contact until 03/28/21 – Sutures above left eyebrow and right eyelid.

•Song suspended until 03/28/21, No contact until 03/21/21.

Askar Askarov defeated Joseph Benavidez by Unanimous Decision

•Benavidez suspended until 04/21/21, No contact until 04/06/21 – Cut under left eye.

Kai Kara-France defeated Rogerio Bontorin by TKO

•Bontorin suspended until 04/21/21, No contact until 04/06/21.

Tim Elliott defeated Jordan Espinosa by Unanimous Decision

•Elliott suspended until 04/06/21 No contact until 03/28/21 – Cut on top of head.

•Espinosa must have right hand x-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 09/03/21; minimum suspension no contest until 04/06/21, no contact until 03/28/21.

Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Carlos Ulberg by TKO

•Nzechukwu suspended until 04/06/21, No contact until 03/28/21 – Contusion right eye.

•Ulberg suspended until 04/21/21, No contact until 04/06/21 – Sutures right orbital.

Sean Brady defeated Jake Matthews by Submission

•Matthews suspended until 04/06/21, No contact until 03/28/21.

Amanda Lemos defeated Livinha Souza by TKO

•Souza suspended until 04/21/21, No contact until 04/06/21.

Uros Medic defeated Aalon Cruz by TKO

•Cruz suspended until 04/21/21, No contact until 04/06/21.

Trevin Jones defeated Mario Bautista by TKO

•Bautista suspended until 04/21/21, No contact until 04/06/21.

