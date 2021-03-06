UFC 259 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC 259 goes down tonight (Sat. March 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight title bout.

Blachowicz entered this fight after winning the light heavyweight title with a TKO win over Dominick Reyes at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event. He had been coming off a first-round KO win over Corey Anderson at the UFC Rio Rancho event. Prior to that, he got a split decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at the UFC Sao Paulo event on November 16, 2019 and picked up a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

Adesanya made his first title defense against Paulo Costa at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event where he got a second-round TKO win. Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

The co-headliner will see a women’s featherweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson. Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight title contest, Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober, and Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 259 results below:

Quick UFC 259 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight title fight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Women’s featherweight title fight: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight title fight: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Light heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Song Yadong

Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos) vs. Livinha Souza

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)