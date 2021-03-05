UFC 259 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses But Full Card Remains

The weigh-ins are complete for tomorrow night’s UFC 259 event featuring Jan Blachowicz defending his light heavyweight championship against Israel Adesanya in a champion vs. champion bout. Both fighters had no problem hitting their marks, with Adesanya leaving plenty of room to spare and for pizza while successfully making weight. The other four title-fight combatants also ran into no issue when hitting the scales this morning.

There was, however, an issue with bantamweight Askar Askarov, who missed weight by one pound. The fight will still take place as scheduled, however.

You can view the full weigh-in video here.

UFC 259 will take place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early prelims will begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+, the ESPN preliminary card begins at 8 PM ET, and the main card kicks off at 10 PM ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Below, you can find the full card and weigh-in results.

UFC 259 MAIN CARD

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz © (205) vs. Israel Adesanya (200.5)

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes © (145) vs. Megan Anderson (144.5)

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout © Petr Yan (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (134.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Islam Makhachev (156)

Aleksandar Rakic (206) vs. Thiago Santos (206)

UFC 259 ESPN Prelims

Dominick Cruz (136) vs. Casey Kenney (136)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Askar Askarov (127)* vs. Joseph Benavidez (125.5)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125.5)

UFC 259 Early Prelims

Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Jordan Espinosa (126)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)

Sean Brady (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (169.5)

Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Livinha Souza (116)

Aalon Cruz (155) vs. Uros Medic (156)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (134.5)

