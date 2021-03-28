UFC 260 Bonuses: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque Earns FOTN Honors

The UFC 260 bonuses have been released.

The UFC 260 pay-per-view event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. This fight saw Francis not only rock Stipe in the first round, but also stuffed a takedown and did some damage when he was there. The end came in the second round when Francis rocked him with a jab and went right after him only for Stipe to hurt him. Francis put his lights out seconds later to win the heavyweight title.

The co-main event saw more action between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque.

This fight saw an aggressive Woodley come out and clinch with him. They separated and the old Woodley came alive as he hurt his opponent with a flurry of strikes. However, when he was moving forward trying to finish him, Luque tagged him and Woodley was on wobbly legs.

Unfortunately, when Woodley went for a takedown, Luque caught him with a d’arce choke and locked it in for the win. This marks the fourth straight loss for Woodley, which causes a lot of speculation about what his future holds not only in the UFC but in the sport of MMA.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley and Francis Ngannou

Were the right choices made for the UFC 260 bonuses?

